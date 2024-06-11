Buc-ee’s celebrates grand opening of largest travel center location

LULING, Texas. — The popular travel center Buc-ee’s just opened its largest location in the country.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
However, it’s not in Florida.
Buc-ee’s fans will need to travel to Luling, Texas, east of San Antonio, to see it for themself.
Watch: New Central Florida Buc-ee’s will take spot as the world’s largest
The new Buc-ee’s location is 75,000 square feet.
It offers 120 gas pumps, employs 250 people, and sells all the famous snacks and merchandise customers have come to expect.
See: Woman creates massive Buc-ee’s inspired gingerbread house
There are 50 Buc-ee’s locations in the U.S., including Daytona Beach and Saint Augustine.
Another store is in development in Marion County, east of I-75 near Highway 326.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group