Buca di Beppo management firm files Ch. 11 bankruptcy amid restaurant chain’s ownership shift

Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

PB Restaurants LLC, the management company for Buca di Beppo, on April 4 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

According to Orlando business bankruptcy attorney Scott Shuker of Shuker & Dorris PA, who represents the company and its parent group, this filing is related to the earlier takeover of Buca di Beppo by its lender.

PB Restaurants belongs to Orlando-based hospitality group Earl Enterprises, owned by Robert Earl.

