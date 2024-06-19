Bunnell: Officers need help finding suspects in drive-by shooting

BUNNELL, Fla. — A drive-by shooting is under investigation after police were called to a reported multiple shooting Wednesday morning at 12:22 a.m. on Hymon Circle, according to Bunnell Police.

The Flager County Sheriff’s office also joined in the investigation following a 9-1-1 call from a resident who reportedly heard multiple gunshots.

Responding officers and deputies found shell casings in the roadway and a video of the incident, according to a release.

The video showed two men parking a vehicle on Hymon Circle, who later got out of the vehicle and walked around a home.

The two men returned to the car, and as they drove away, both started shooting at the same home.

The vehicle was later identified and a BOLO was sent out to nearby law enforcement agencies.

Soon later the Daytona Beach Police Department found the vehicle parked in an apartment complex with a handgun and ammunition in plain view.

“We will not tolerate violence, and we will use all of our resources to identify those responsible and hold them accountable,” said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon. “Thank you to our law enforcement partners – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young and your respective deputies and officers for the assistance provided to us.”

If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at (386) 600-7950 or call CrimeStoppers anytime at 1-888-277-8477.

