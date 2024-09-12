BurgerFi files for bankruptcy with up to $500 million in debt

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

BurgerFi International, the fast-casual restaurant operator behind BurgerFi and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with estimated debt between $100 million and $500 million.

The motion comes nearly a month after the Fort Lauderdale-based company (Nasdaq: BFI) notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that reorganization might be its best option for survival.

Thomas Joseph Francella Jr., a partner at Raines Feldman Littrell LLP, filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for BurgerFi with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Sept. 11. The case was assigned to Judge Craig T. Goldblatt.

