BurgerFi opens its first co-branded restaurant

BurgerFi and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings — both owned by Fort Lauderdale-based BurgerFi International Inc. — has opened as a co-branded restaurant in Kissimmee at 3298 Margaritaville Blvd. The grand opening event will be held Dec. 18.

The new location is owned and operated by franchisee NDM Hospitality of Boca Raton, one of the original franchisees for BurgerFi and the first franchisee of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.

CEO Carl Bachmann of BurgerFi International in a news release described the pairing as a first foray that could lead to more co-branded locations.

