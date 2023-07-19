Busch Gardens offers discount on Howl-O-Scream tickets

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s only July, but Busch Gardens wants to let everyone know if you buy your tickets now for their “Howl-O-Scream” annual event you get a 70% discount.

The discount ticket offer for what Busch Gardens is calling “Tampa’s Most Terrifying Halloween Event,” ends July 30.

The reduced ticket price for a single night ticket starts at $32.99 each.

This year’s “Howl-O-Scream” event goes from September 8 through October 31 and there is a new haunted house and two new scare zones.

