Businesses are staring down an insurance problem & it may be getting worse

Racheal Allen has started a number of businesses but, until she needed office space, she didn’t realize how important insurance is for a small business.

In 2019, Allen launched Operations School in the Detroit area, helping thousands of underserved business owners learn how to better operate their companies through workshops, technical assistance and a 10,000-square-foot location with incubation and office space.

“Most of the small businesses I have talked to only get insurance because they are required for some reason. Most small businesses have never thought about it,” Allen said.

