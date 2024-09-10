Buyer could acquire Big Lots in $760M deal; set to close 4 area stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The owner of Toms shoes and Dollar Shave Club intends to buy Big Lots, which is set to close four Central Florida stores.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer announced Sept. 9 it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and it has an agreement in place to be acquired by an affiliate of Nexus Capital Management LP for $760 million, which consists of $2.5 million in cash plus the payoff of debts and the assumption of liabilities.

That Santa Monica, California-based investment firm has a broad portfolio including consumer, industrial and educational industries.

