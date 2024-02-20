California boba tea chain opens its 1st Central Florida location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
Riverside, California-based Krak Boba opened its first Florida location in Longwood on Feb. 17.
The boba tea chain is at 2425 W. State Road 434 in a plaza where First Watch, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice and The Porch have locations, as well. Krak Boba is in the 1,200-square-foot space formerly leased by Island Poke.
The franchisees are Nate Thornton and Carmen Cardoza, first-time franchise owners, though both also own other businesses in the area. They worked with Realtor Dianne Grant of Keller Williams to find the space, and are looking for two more.
