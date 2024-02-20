K9 shot defending Marion County deputies dies from injuries, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — K9 Leo, a 4-year-old Belgian Sheppard trained by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, has died after being shot in the line of duty.

“I want to thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers, and encouragement during this difficult time,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Leo was shot Saturday morning while defending his handler and other deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Leo did exactly what he was trained to do,” Woods said. “And that is to fearlessly defend and protect those deputies. To charge directly at danger.”

Officials said the suspect, 44-year-old Jeremy Bradsher, shot Leo as he was hiding in a backyard.

Deputies soon returned fire and killed Bradsher.

Leo was taken to a veterinary hospital in Gainesville for treatment.

“Over the last few days, Leo maintained that fighting spirit. However, Leo’s injuries were too severe to overcome this morning, and his passing will be felt by all of us here in my office and in our community,” Woods said.

Official said Leo’s death will surely leave a lasting mark on the entire Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“I would ask that in the coming days, weeks, and months, that you keep our K-9 team in your thoughts and prayers,” Woods said.

