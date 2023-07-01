Call for artists: First Friday Art Walk applications are open

OCALA, Fla. — Time to apply! The First First Friday Art Walk Steering Committee is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 season.

Artists, art organizations, downtown businesses, and business sponsors can apply.

First Friday Art Walk begins Sept. 1 and goes through May 3 of next year.

Ocala has over 30 participating artists and 15 arts/cultural organizations annually showcased in the art walk.

Artists will be paired with downtown businesses surrounding Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square.

The event is a cultural staple in the Ocala, showcasing local artwork, live art demonstrations, family-friendly free arts activities, and performing artists.

The deadline to apply and participate in the entire season is Aug. 1.

For the remaining season, the deadline is the first day of the month prior to the next art walk ( Nov. 1 is the deadline for the December Art Walk.

