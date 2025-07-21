Car crashes into a downtown business, driver takes off

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police department said they are investigating after a Ford sedan plowed through the wall of Vegan Scoops on East South Street.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video. The owners, Yeseiny Lopez and her husband, Andres Martinez, showed Channel 9 the video.

The video shows the Ford backing up in the parking lot, then crashing right into the business, and the video continues to show the driver taking off.

“As soon as we saw that, we were shocked, so we checked the surveillance footage.”

The owners said they rushed to the scene seconds after getting the call. They said they couldn’t believe the damage.

“The posts had been knocked down [along with] fans, lights, and the windows were shattered,” said Lopez.

There are apartments above the restaurant. One of the renters, Domingo Chaluisant was home at the time of the crash. He said he heard car alarms blaring, so he looked outside.

“I looked out, and I stood there looking at her, and I said to myself, this isn’t going to end well.”

He believes the driver was a woman. Channel 9 has reached out to Orlando Police to get more information. We are still waiting to hear back from them for an update and more of a description of the car and the suspected driver.

Vegan Scoops did not let the crash stop business. They boarded the wall up and got right back to work, and business was busy all day.

They have set up a GoFundMe to help with repairs.

Click here for the GoFundMe page.

