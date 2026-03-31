Best of the best: Meet the Artemis II astronauts

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The countdown clock for NASA’s Artemis II mission is officially ticking down at the Kennedy Space Center.

The four-person crew has started their final preparations ahead of Wednesday’s planned launch.

Action. Wonder. Adventure. Artemis II has got it all. Don't miss the moment. Our crewed Moon mission will launch as early as April 1.



Learn how to watch: https://t.co/fAg0bGAqEc pic.twitter.com/2uhg8EhwTv — NASA (@NASA) March 30, 2026

The Artemis 2 mission aims to send four astronauts around the moon, a test flight marking the return of humans to deep space.

WATCH: Could weather delay NASA’s Artemis II moon mission?

Here’s more information about the Artemis II crew:

Reid Wiseman – Commander

Reid Wiseman

Reid Wiseman is an American astronaut, naval aviator, and test pilot born in Baltimore, Maryland.

A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Johns Hopkins University, he was selected by NASA in 2009 and served aboard the International Space Station on Expedition 40/41, logging over 165 days in space and conducting multiple spacewalks.

As Artemis II commander, Wiseman leads humanity’s first lunar‑distance crewed mission since Apollo.

“Dad, we can’t leave the rocket without a .5 together!!” I love these two ladies, and I’m boarding that rocket a very proud father. pic.twitter.com/N6NKNaeUXF — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) March 31, 2026

Victor Glover – Pilot

Victor Glover

Victor Glover is a U.S. Navy captain, test pilot, and engineer from California.

Selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013, he flew as pilot on the SpaceX Crew‑1 mission to the ISS, where he completed 167 days in orbit and participated in spacewalks.

As Artemis II pilot, Glover will help guide Orion on its lunar flyby, becoming a trailblazer as one of the most experienced test pilots in the crew.

I love sunrises and sunsets. Can you see the bands of color? They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, “weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/YP9Hb3JZoH — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) January 13, 2021

Christina Koch – Mission Specialist

Christina Koch

Christina Koch is an American engineer and NASA astronaut known for a record‑setting 328‑day spaceflight, the longest single mission by a woman.

A graduate of North Carolina State University with degrees in electrical engineering and physics, Koch served as a flight engineer on ISS Expeditions 59–61 and participated in historic spacewalks.

On Artemis II, she’ll advance deep space operations and science tasks.

Of everything we learn, communication just might be the most important.



We finished up 2023 training with teams from on how @nasaartemis crews will safely leave the Orion spacecraft in case of an emergency, which can mean understanding each other even through a sealed helmet… pic.twitter.com/Z9joKew4Sp — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) January 2, 2024

Jeremy Hansen – Mission Specialist

Jeremy Hansen

Jeremy Hansen is a Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut and former Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot and physicist.

Born in London, Ontario, he trained with the CSA and NASA after his 2009 selection.

Artemis II will be Hansen’s first spaceflight and the first time a Canadian astronaut travels beyond low Earth orbit, representing a key milestone in international lunar exploration cooperation.

Exciting day! Arrived at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch of Artemis II next week. Big thanks to our neighbours for sending me off today and for everyone who showed up to cheer the crew on in Houston and Florida!



From leaving our home to the moment we will step… pic.twitter.com/jvfv4QI8pl — Jeremy R. Hansen (@Astro_Jeremy) March 27, 2026

Together, this diverse team will fly around the Moon aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft during a roughly 10‑day mission that tests deep space systems and paves the way for future lunar landings.

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Channel 9 will bring you team coverage leading up to and through the Artemis II launch on Wednesday, starting on Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m.

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