Could weather delay NASA’s Artemis II moon mission?

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Thousands of people are planning to head to Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday for the planned historic launch of Artemis II.

The mission will send four astronauts on a flyby mission around the moon.

This would be the first crewed lunar mission for NASA in more than 50 years.

But one major factor could still put a halt to the launch, the weather.

As of now, there’s a 20% chance that weather could violate launch criteria during the two-hour launch window, which opens at 6:24 p.m.

Another major concern for the launch will be the thickness of the clouds and the breezy surface winds at the launch site.

These weather concerns will remain for most of the week.

A strong east wind will be in place all week, with the possibility of fast-moving coastal showers.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the Artemis II mission and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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