Car crashes into Orlando gas station pumps, 1 person seriously hurt, firefights say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A gas station in Orlando was the scene of a fiery crash that sent one person to a hospital.

Orlando firefighters said a 2-car crash happened around 12:12 p.m. at the Wawa gas station on Narcoossee Road.

The crash happened at the gas pumps and left major damage behind.

Firefighters said one person was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to additional fuel pumps and vehicles.

