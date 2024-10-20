Tropics: Oscar maintains Cat 1 hurricane strength while Nadine weakens

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a busy Saturday in the tropics, with two new storms developing and one becoming a hurricane.

Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday morning and was quickly upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Oscar with winds of 85 mph.

By 11 p.m., maximum sustained winds remained at that speed.

Hurricane conditions are expected to continue into Sunday across the Turks and Caicos and the Southeastern Bahamas, where Hurricane Warnings are in effect.

Oscar is expected to move westward toward Cuba then sharply turn northeastward on Monday.

The system is expected to weaken to a tropical storm early next week and will likely be absorbed into a trough of low pressure by Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Nadine developed early Saturday morning in the northwestern Caribbean and quickly made landfall by early afternoon along the coast of Belize.

Nadine will continue to move inland into Guatemala and southern Mexico and is expected to dissipate on Sunday.

Neither Oscar nor Nadine are threats to Florida.

