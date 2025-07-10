Bicyclist dies after being hit by 90-year-old driver in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Thursday in Brevard County.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of N Wickham Road and Stadium Parkway.

Investigators said a 90-year-old driver from Merritt Island struck a 77-year-old bicyclist from Melbourne.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment, where they died.

Troopers said the driver reported he had a green traffic light as he proceeded through the intersection.

Investigators said the bicyclist entered the path of the vehicle, resulting in a collision.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene following the crash.

Troopers said an investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group