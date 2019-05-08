Car theft suspects cause 3-car crash near downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Car theft suspects crashed a stolen car into two vehicles, causing one to flip over near downtown Orlando, police said.
Orlando police said unidentified suspects burglarized a car near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Gore Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Related Headlines
-
Police investigating after man found shot dead in Orlando park
-
Orlando Health gives $1M for Pulse memorial, museum and scholarship
-
At least 1 injured in shooting outside grocery store near downtown Orlando
-
Orlando man hit, killed while crossing road in Orange County; driver…
-
Man accused of killing woman during 2017 Halloween carjacking in Orlando…
Moments later, officers said they came upon a crash scene involving a stolen car near Briercliff Drive and Delany Avenue. They said the suspects from the burglary were involved with the stolen car and the crash.
Police said one person was taken to a hospital for observation following the crash.
Officers said they have arrested one out of three suspects so far
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Current scene at the intersection of Delaney Ave/Briercliff Drive. Wittinesses say there was a crash involving three cars. Still working on gathering more information from @OrlandoPolice pic.twitter.com/iYfLyyNLyh— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) May 8, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}