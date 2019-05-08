  • Car theft suspects cause 3-car crash near downtown Orlando, police say

    By: Johny Fernandez

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Car theft suspects crashed a stolen car into two vehicles, causing one to flip over near downtown Orlando, police said.

    Orlando police said unidentified suspects burglarized a car near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Gore Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    Moments later, officers said they came upon a crash scene involving a stolen car near Briercliff Drive and Delany Avenue. They said the suspects from the burglary were involved with the stolen car and the crash.

    Police said one person was taken to a hospital for observation following the crash.

    Officers said they have arrested one out of three suspects so far

