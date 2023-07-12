Car with bullet holes catches fire after rollover crash in Daytona Beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious car crash in Daytona Beach.

Firefighters said the crash happened Wednesday morning on Strickland Range Road.

A Tahoe was found rolled over in a ditch and on fire.

Firefighters said putting out the blaze was tough due to the underside of the car facing the wood line and hard to access.

No victim was found after the flames were put out.

Officials said arson is expected due to “several gas-soaked rags in the driver’s seat & bullet holes found around the fuel door.”

State environmental officials were also notified due to gas leaking into the waterway in the area.

