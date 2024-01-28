Caribbean cultural event set to take place in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the Public Art Review Board, presents ‘Haiti Through My Eyes’ by Patrick Noze, Haitian American artist, painter and sculptor in the Art in the Chambers Exhibition.

Patrick’s paintings capture an essence of history and heritage and are somewhat impressionist and at times abstract.

His execution of colors and themes is intriguing to see and reflect upon.

“As you venture into my world of Art, you will find subject matter that intrigues your imagination. My goal is to emphasize the Haitian culture and touch the heart of the world through visual imagery,” said Noze. “As not to restrict my artistic abilities, I practice a wide range of styles. I am a Haitian artist educated in America, yet I still maintain the richness of the artistic techniques of Haiti, evidenced by the brilliance of the colors.”

The exhibit will be on display in the Orange County Administration Center (201 S. Rosalind Ave, Orlando, FL 32801) in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers Gallery from January 29 to May 31, 2024.

The Administration Center is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for holidays.

