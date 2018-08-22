Carnival Cruise Line to bring new 180,000-ton ship to Florida Space Coast

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Carnival Cruise Line is bringing its largest ship to Florida’s Space Coast, according to the Carnival News website.
Officials said they have reached an agreement with the Canaveral Port Authority on a new state-of-the-art terminal, which will be able to accommodate the cruise line’s new 180,000-ton ship.
The agreement, which is expected to be approved Wednesday, will clear the way for Carnival to home port the unnamed ship that will accommodate about 5,300 passengers, the website said.
Carnival boasts that the vessel will offer “an array of groundbreaking, never-before-seen features and attractions while also being the first North American-based cruise ship to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), part of Carnival Corporation’s 'green cruising' design platform.”
“We are very excited about the prospects of home porting our largest ship at Port Canaveral, a valued business partner for more than 25 years,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
Construction of the massive cruise ship is scheduled to begin in November, with the official steel-cutting ceremony at the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland.
“This fantastic new ship, coupled with our future plans for Port Canaveral, will provide guests with an unparalleled seagoing vacation experience from the minute they arrive,” Duffy said.
Further ship details and itineraries from Port Canaveral are expected to be announced in 2019.
The ship is set to debut in 2020.
Carnival Cruise Line and Canaveral Port Authority Reach Agreement on State-of-the-Art Cruise Terminal to Accommodate Plans for New 180,000-ton Cruise Ship's Arrival: https://t.co/mBJqCc3Uqq— Carnival Cruise PR (@CarnivalPR) August 21, 2018
