Cash rush: Polk County man wins $5 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County man is now a multi-millionaire after cashing in the top prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Florida Lottery game.

Rickey Johnson claimed the $5 million prize after purchasing his ticket from the Haines City Food Mart at 95 U.S. Highway 17-92 West.

The 66-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $10,000 bonus commission.

The $20 game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games comprised 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The Florida Lottery contributes more than $45 billion to education and the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

