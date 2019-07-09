0 Cat with rabies triggers alert on Epcot Center Drive in Orange County, health officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A cat that tested positive for rabies has triggered an alert near Epcot Center Drive and I-4 in southwest Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Officials said the cat may have infected other animals in the area and a 60-day alert has been issued for a 2-mile radius around the area.

People in the area need to avoid contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes, officials said.

TRENDING NOW:

According to a release, domestic animals are also at risk of the disease if they are not vaccinated.

Health officials issued the following advice in a statement:

· All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

· Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

· Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

· Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.

· If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and promptly report the incident to Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.

· Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

· For general questions pertaining to animals, contact Orange County Animal Services 407-254-9150.

A 60-day #Rabies Alert issued for southwest Orange County FL - a 2 mile radius around the intersection of I-4 & Epcot Center Dr. A cat was confirmed w/ rabies. Avoid all wild and domestic cats or dogs. If bite or scratched by a wild animal seek medical treat immediately. — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) July 9, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.