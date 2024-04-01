Celebrate Earth Month with eco-friendly events in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22, and this year Orange County is celebrating the environment the entire month.

Earth Month 2024 will include an eco-scavenger hunt, information on Florida-friendly landscaping, and water conservation workshops, as well as other events.

The activities are designed to promote a more sustainable and resilient living community and will highlight countywide sustainability and conservation efforts.

The celebration will encourage residents to inspire action, foster education, and promote environmentally friendly practices.

Another event coming this month, is The Fix It, Don’t Pitch event that allows residents to extend the life of some of their belongings by having them repaired by expert volunteers, reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills.

Earth Month is made possible through the Office of Sustainability and Resilience partnering with various Orange County departments.

For mor information and a calendar of events, CLICK HERE.

