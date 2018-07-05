‘Celebratory gunfire' at Busch Gardens leaves man injured during Fourth of July fireworks

TAMPA, Fla. - A man celebrating the 4th of July at Busch Gardens in Tampa was struck by celebratory gunfire Wednesday night during the park’s fireworks celebration.
The Tampa Police Department said the man, whose name has not been released, was at Busch Gardens with his wife for the fireworks celebration when he was struck in the shoulder around 11 p.m, according to the Tampa ABC affiliate.
After being hit, the man and his wife walked to the security office to get medical treatment. He was then transported to Tampa General Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested.
