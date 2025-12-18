Orlando firefighter placed on leave after arrest for alleged stalking

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando firefighter is on unpaid leave after he was arrested by Cocoa police.

Investigators said La Teef Williams stalked his ex-girlfriend and used a GPS tracker to follow her car.

Channel 9 has reported on Williams before.

In 2023, he was accused of battery on another firefighter, but he was not prosecuted.

The Orlando Fire Department released a statement saying, “We took this arrest very seriously and, as is our practice, initiated an immediate internal investigation.”

