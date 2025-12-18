Deputies arrest 23-year-old after stolen truck investigation and K-9 search

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 15 for multiple thefts in the Daytona North area after fleeing from deputies and being apprehended by a K-9 unit.

23-year-old Jake Kasica was initially reported as the suspect in a vehicle burglary where his victim located his stolen truck. The victim believed Kasica had stolen it, leading him to follow the truck until law enforcement was contacted.

During the investigation, deputies observed the stolen truck parked behind a residence on Fruit Avenue.

While searching, a detective spotted a suspect matching Kasica’s description. The suspect tried to hide his face before fleeing into the nearby woods when approached by the detective.

Deputies, along with K-9 Uno, conducted a search of the woods. After about 30 seconds of tracking, K-9 Uno found Kasica hiding and apprehended him with a bite to the right arm.

After Kasica’s apprehension, deputies searched the surrounding area and found drug paraphernalia.

Kasica faces multiple charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft between $750 and $5,000, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

He is currently being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

