Central Florida city receives $104K safety grant for new roads

GAINESVILLE , Fla. — This city in Marion county will have safer roads with government funding.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack announced that the city of Ocala received a $104,000 grant from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

The program will help fund regional, local, and tribal initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

“I’m excited to see the City of Ocala making excellent use of this grant,” said Congresswoman Kat Cammack. “Safer roadways are important for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists in Ocala, ensuring everyone makes it to their destination and back home safely. I look forward to seeing the City’s thoughtful planning in action.”

The city will use the grant to conduct a Local Road Safety Plan and a Speed Management Plan to target safer speeds in residential areas and around schools.

