Central Florida continues a very hot Memorial Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat index is near 100 on Memorial Day afternoon, and some areas will have air temperatures in the 90s past 7 p.m.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said dry conditions have led to a few brush fires in Central Florida.

Temperatures will cool down overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have hot temperatures.

Tuesday will have highs in the upper 90s, and some areas will have pop-up showers and thunder.

Our rain chances will slightly pick up on Thursday and Friday with some afternoon storms.

Next weekend, Central Florida will have hot temperatures.

