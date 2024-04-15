Central Florida Jewish community leaning into faith after weekend attacks from Iran

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local Jewish community leaders are reacting to attacks from Iran to Israel over the weekend.

“Concern, worry, but on the other hand, there’s something Jewish people seem to have throughout generations that gives them a sense of faith and belief that everything will be good,” Rabbi Yosef Konikov with the Chabad of South Orlando said.

Rabbi Konikov said this has been the main reaction from the Central Florida Jewish community.

“It’s something to be thankful for that we’re living in amazing times even though there are people looking to cause harm,” Rabbi Konikov said. “Thank God we’re safe.”

Rabbi Konikov’s son is one of the people safe from this weekend’s attacks.

He attends school in Israel.

He told us there were sights his son had not seen before.

“There were missiles, many, flying right over Jerusalem, right over the areas where he goes to school,” Rabbi Konikov said. “It was kind of scary.”

This all comes as Passover is exactly one week away from Monday night. The holiday celebrates the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt.

Rabbi Konikov said this has a focus on spreading love and the meaning of their faith.

“All the Jewish people will be saying those words that every generation they rise up to destroy us, but God saves us every time,” Rabbi Konikov said. “Jewish people continue to survive.”

In response to those calling for the U.S. to stop sending funding to Israel, Rabbi Konikov said in Judaism they will turn their faith to god, communicate with surrounding nations, and protect themselves.

Rabbi Konikov encourages anyone who is worried or scared after the attacks over the weekend to get involved with Chabad and to visit the website www.jewishorlando.com.

