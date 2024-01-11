Central Florida man arrested for actions during Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

UMATILLA, Fla. — A Central Florida man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia, 55-year-old David Homol traveled from his home in Umatilla Florida to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 at the Capitol Ellipse with his half-brother Dillon Homol.

After the rally, investigators say David and Dillon walked together to the U.S. Capitol grounds and eventually entered a restricted perimeter on the Capitol’s West front.

Investigators say multiple video sources, including body-worn camera footage from U.S. Capitol Police Officers, showed David Homol armed with an American flag secured to a piece of PVC pipe while wearing a black helmet with an American Flag drawn on the side.

Just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, investigators say Homol was captured on video swinging his flagpole at multiple police officers as they fought back against rioters forcing their way into the Capitol’s west plaza.

Later, Homol can be seen on video raising his flagpole and striking two more officers before one of them grappled with Homol in an attempt to take away the PVC flagpole he had been using as a weapon.

Additional publicly available video showed Homol later using his cell phone to record video or pictures as he stood on top of scaffolding that had been erected for the inaugural stage.

According to the Department of Justice, David Homol later sent a text message to his brother saying “Today was not an antifa-inspired statement. It was totally done by angry Trump supporters with no firearms, many singing GOD bless America, Jesus saves, etc.”

Later, he added, “The corrupt politicians should be relieved this was NOT an Armed rebellion. It clearly was a statement of strength of We The People.”

According to court documents, Dillon Homol was ultimately convicted on four counts relating to his unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol and disorderly conduct on restricted Capitol grounds. During his trial, Dillon also testified that he went to the rally and entered the Capitol with his brother.

David Homol was arrested in Florida Wednesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Homol was also charged with several misdemeanors including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 1,200 people have been charged with crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach.

The FBI is still asking anyone with tips to call them at 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

