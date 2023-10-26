Central Florida woman sentenced for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A Central Florida woman was sentenced this week on a felony charge stemming from her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

According to the department of justice, 57-year-old Leslie Gray left her home in St. Cloud on Jan. 4 and traveled to Washington D.C. to take part in protests of Congress’ certification of the Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election.

After arriving in D.C. on Jan. 6, Gray joined a “mob” gathered at the East side of the Capitol as they surged past barricades, ignoring U.S. Capitol Police orders to stop.

Gray live streamed her activities on Facebook, broadcasting video of herself calling police “commies” and encouraging others to push back against them.

Central Florida woman sentenced for actions during Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach Leslie Gray while yelling "stop the steal!" during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Despite continued orders to stop, Gray joined the mob as they pushed past police and illegally entered the Capitol.

Once inside the Capitol, court records say Gray continued to film herself in the Rotunda, stating “I am in Congress. This is our house.”

After refusing orders to leave the Capitol building, Gray was forcibly removed from the building just under 20 minutes after she first entered.

Once outside, prosecutors say Gray continued her live stream, stating “We stormed the Capitol today…American patriots stormed the Capitol today. I am an American patriot. I stormed the Capitol today.”

Central Florida woman sentenced for actions during Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach Leslie Gray while stating, "we are about to breach Congress." (U.S. Department of Justice)

Gray was arrested in Florida on June 15, 2022 and pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding on June 1 of this year.

Gray was sentenced Monday to 12 months and one day in prison plus an additional 12 months of supervised release, $2,000 in restitution, and a $100 special assessment.

The investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol breach is ongoing. The justice department is still asking people to relay tips about suspected participants to the FBI here, or by calling 1-800-225-5424.

Since Jan. 6, more than 1,100 people from nearly all 50 states have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 charged with felonies.

Read the full criminal complaint below:





