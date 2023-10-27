Deputies: Central Florida Uber driver kept stolen rental car running for weeks to avoid payments

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Maitland man was arrested in Polk County Tuesday, accused of using a stolen SUV to drive for Uber while taking some extreme measures to avoid being caught.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 27-year-old Elijah Mills was Ubering a couple that was in the area for their own wedding when multiple deputies suddenly boxed in Mills’ Chevrolet Equinox and forced it to stop on US 27 in Davenport.

Investigators say the rented SUV was reported stolen after Mills stopped making payments on it.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mills admitted to avoiding daily phone calls from the rental company because he knew they would be asking about the payments.

Deputies say Mills went on to admit that he knew the rental company’s vehicles were each equipped with a device that prevents them from starting when people stopped paying, but he’d found a way around the feature.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mills simply kept the Chevy Equinox running for three weeks straight.

Mills was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. He’s being held in the Polk County jail with no bond set.

As for Mills’ customers, deputies say they gave the future newly-weds a free ride to where they were staying.

