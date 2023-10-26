Police arrest man accused of shooting 4 people in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a man accused of shooting four people in downtown Orlando nearly a year ago is now behind bars.

Police shared a video Wednesday night that shows them escorting 20-year-old Antonio Jones Jr. while in custody.

Investigators said he fired into a crowd on North Orange Avenue.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 of last year.

Jones is set to appear in court around 1 p.m. Thursday.

He faces charges including attempted second-degree murder.

Channel 9 will monitor his court appearance and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

