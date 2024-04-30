Central Florida man pleads guilty to stealing more than $1 million in VA benefits

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man has pleaded guilty to receiving stolen government funds.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A grand jury indicted now 70-year-old Paul Lesslie Thompson back in November on one count of receipt of stolen government property.

According to the indictment, from May 1993 until December 2022, Thompson knowingly took in $1,169,327 in disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs that he was not entitled to receive.

READ: Federal government says it is testing ground beef for bird flu virus

Court records say Thompson first applied for VA Disability compensation in January of 1983 based on vision loss.

According to the Department of Justice, between May 1993 and December 2022, Thompson went on to exaggerate the severity of his impairment during VA vision exams, eventually receiving 100 percent disability based on his false claims.

READ: Flagler student who violently attacked teacher’s aid over Nintendo Switch sues school district

However, investigators say Thompson’s claims of vision loss didn’t prevent him from maintaining a Florida driver’s license and passing multiple required vision exams with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Marion County man pleads guilty to disability benefit fraud involving the Department of Veterans Affairs. @VetAffairsOIG https://t.co/vLvWdfR3xU — USAO Middle Florida (@USAO_MDFL) April 30, 2024

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced that Thompson had pleaded guilty as charged in the indictment.

READ: Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt for violating gag order

Thompson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and the forfeiture of at least $1.16 million of the fraudulently obtained funds. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The Department of Veterans Affairs - Office of Inspector General investigated the case. It’s being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group