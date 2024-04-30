Flagler student who violently attacked teacher’s aid over Nintendo Switch sues school district

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County student seen on surveillance video attacking a teacher’s aid last year is now suing the school district.

18-year-old Brendan Depa pleaded no contest to a first-degree felony charge for aggravated battery of a school employee.

However, Depa is suing the school in civil court, arguing Flagler County Schools did not follow the correct steps in addressing his documented behavioral and mental issues.

Watch: Video shows student knock out, attack school worker in Flagler County, deputies say

The school has not responded to the suit.

Meanwhile, Depa is set to be sentenced for the attack later this week.

Original report: Flagler County student accused of attacking school worker after she confiscated his Nintendo Switch

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group