Local

Central Florida officials react after 2 police officers shot in downtown Orlando

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Crime scene Police lights at a major crime scene. (Nick Papantonis)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida community is offering support after two police officers were shot during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers stopped a car near West Washington Street and North Garland Avenue that was wanted in connection with a homicide in Miami.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said a suspect shot two officers and carjacked another driver before fleeing the scene.

LIVE UPDATES: Orlando officers ‘fighting for their lives’ after being shot, suspects still at large

Central Florida law enforcement agencies and officials shared their support following the news. Read their reactions below:

Melbourne Police

Flagler Beach Police

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

UCF Police Department

St. Cloud Police Department

Read: Law enforcement responds to Apopka apartment complex after 2 officers shot in Orlando

Ocala Police Department

Titusville Police Department

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

In a Facebook post, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he sends his support to the Orlando Police Department to bring justice to the community.

Read his statement here:

Two Orlando police officers were shot and critically injured overnight. Two suspects are still at large. On behalf of the entire Volusia Sheriff’s Office I want to send all our support and prayers to these officers, their families, the Orlando Police Department and the whole community. I also want to echo the message Chief Smith delivered to the shooters: “We will find you, and you will be brought to justice.”

Representative Anna Eskamani

Oviedo Police Department

Orange County Sheriff John Mina

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Image 1 of 27

Officer-involved shooting investigation A heavy police presence can be seen at an Apopka apartment complex. (wftv.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read