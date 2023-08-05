LIVE UPDATES: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating an officer-involved shooting downtown.

It happened Friday evening near the intersection of Washington Street and Garland Avenue.

READ: Florida legislators, courts explore cutting number of state attorneys, sparking concerns

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

READ: Officials: Boy, 6, injured on roller coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee

Channel 9 has a crew on the scene gathering more details.

READ: 2 men arrested in connection with beating death of man who was found in Indian River

See a map of the scene below:





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group