LIVE UPDATES: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in downtown Orlando

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com and Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating an officer-involved shooting downtown.

It happened Friday evening near the intersection of Washington Street and Garland Avenue.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Channel 9 has a crew on the scene gathering more details.

See a map of the scene below:


