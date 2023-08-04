Officials: Boy, 6, injured on roller coaster at Fun Spot Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy was found under a roller coaster track at Fun Spot Kissimmee on Thursday and suffered traumatic injuries, Osceola County officials said.

Osceola County firefighters said they responded to Fun Spot around 3:30 p.m. after someone reported that a child had fallen from a ride.

Officials said firefighters found the boy with traumatic injuries on the ground about 20 feet below the roller coaster track.

First responders took the child to Arnold Palmer Hospital for treatment. The child’s current condition is unknown.

The Florida Department of Agriculture said they are investigating the incident and that the ride is closed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Fun Spot provided Channel 9 the following statement:

“On Thursday August 2nd, 2023 an unfortunate incident happened on the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster that resulted in a child being injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery. The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident. The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards. Fun Spot America has been creating safe-clean-fun for over 25 years. All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again. The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster remains closed pending the investigation. Thank you for your patience as work through this.”

