  • Central Florida reacts to death of Aretha Franklin, 'Queen of Soul'

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - After a battle with pancreatic cancer, Central Florida was saddened to learn Thursday morning that music superstar Aretha Franklin had died at the age of 76.

    Franklin was surrounded by family and friends in her Detroit home.

    The legendary singer had a career filled with music milestones, from Motown to presidential inaugurations. She was also known for her activism and charity work.

    Here is how Central Florida is remembering the Queen of Soul:





     

    Remembering the Queen of Soul:

     

