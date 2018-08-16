Central Florida reacts to death of Aretha Franklin, 'Queen of Soul'

CENTRAL FLORIDA - After a battle with pancreatic cancer, Central Florida was saddened to learn Thursday morning that music superstar Aretha Franklin had died at the age of 76.
Franklin was surrounded by family and friends in her Detroit home.
The legendary singer had a career filled with music milestones, from Motown to presidential inaugurations. She was also known for her activism and charity work.
Here is how Central Florida is remembering the Queen of Soul:
The Queen Of Soul pic.twitter.com/TEFKgY6fFX— Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) August 16, 2018
A LEGEND HAS PASSED AWAY.— Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) August 16, 2018
Go be with the Angels.
May you Rest In Peace.#ArethaFranklin @WFTV https://t.co/EI3VwbiU6U pic.twitter.com/EUjjVUR9RP
Nothing but R-E-S-P-E-C-T for her... https://t.co/AgJtmuhOgN— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) August 16, 2018
Today, the world lost a LEGEND. I join millions in mourning the loss of #ArethaFranklin - the Queen of Soul. Her music and her advocacy inspired us to be a better, more inclusive, and more soulful nation. May she rest in peace, and may her legacy long live on. https://t.co/36O207AVPU— Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) August 16, 2018
