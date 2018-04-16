0 Central Florida reacts to James Comey interview

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former FBI Director James Comey said he thinks it's possible the Russians have compromising information on President Donald Trump, that there is "some evidence of obstruction of justice" in the president's actions and that Trump is "morally unfit" for office.

Read: Comey interview transcript: Read what wasn’t aired on Sunday

Comey's comments in an ABC News interview that aired Sunday were almost certain to escalate his war of words with the president, who fired him last year and attacked him anew Sunday with a Twitter outburst.

Comey's televised remarks, coupled with his forthcoming book, offer his version of events surrounding his firing and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton's email practices.

The interview was tied to the release of Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty."

Hours before the interview aired Sunday, Trump took to Twitter, labeling Comey as "slippery," and suggesting that he should be put in jail.

Here are reactions to Sunday's interview from Central Floridians:

@Comey came across as very believable and when it came to the election seemed to truly want to protect the FBI & make the right choice in October 2016. Unfortunately, he made the wrong choice which changed History. #ComeyInterview — Keith Jablon (@keithjablon) April 16, 2018

I can tell Comey is telling the truth because the way he’s describing Trump’s interactions are exactly how trump is. 😂 #Comey #ComeyInterview — Los (@ccorrea92) April 16, 2018

Comey did not mention the investigation of the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia but insists that he had to hold a press conference on Clintons e-mails. He is a partisan whether he realizes it or not. He changed the outcome of the election. — Bob Boyer (@BobBoyer12) April 16, 2018

Gumby Comey just helps the Clintons and Obama. Democrats are even confusing themselves. — Edward Price (@EdwardP26273646) April 16, 2018

🔥In his interview, Jim @Comey says Trump is “morally unfit” and a “serial liar,” treats women like “meat” and is a “stain” on all who work for him‼️



Comey went easy on Trump. We all know that Trump is MUCH worse than this‼️#TrumpRussia#Traitorhttps://t.co/qYkUTxIrmh — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 16, 2018

It was so sad watching footage of Hillary rallies in October of 2017. I will never forgive Comey plus all his explanations for doing it are sounding hollow especially when at the same time the FBI has opened a counter intelligence investigation into trump campaign — Tony Salloum (@H2opolodoc) April 16, 2018

Comey I know you’re telling the truth because certainly is better to believe in you than Trump. But If wasn’t for your announcement about Hillary’s e-mails just before election we didn’t have Trump as president. You basically gave him the Oval Office. Do you regret? Hope you do. — Lena Sparks (@lenasparksmiami) April 16, 2018

After seeing the #ComeyInterview who of these two comes off as more credible, truthful & believable:



James @Comey or @realDonaldTrump? — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) April 16, 2018

Lawless Comey , he damaged the FBI. I can’t trust this institution anymore, also the DOJ. — VERA L YLVISAKER (@l_ylvisaker) April 16, 2018

The FBI has never been an independent force but okay #Comey — Thots & Prayers (@thewestwomb) April 16, 2018

James Comey oversaw an FBI that he -- himself -- helped politicize, as well as one that failed to stop terrorist attacks, like the radical Islamic massacre in Orlando.



Thank you, President Trump, for firing Comey.#ComeyInterview — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 16, 2018

