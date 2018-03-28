0 Central Florida reacts to return of 'Roseanne' on ABC!

Tuesday night saw the return of Roseanne to the ABC network with a two-episode premiere featuring the complete original cast: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson.

Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, also appeared as new character, Andrea.

The show returned 20 years after these iconic characters won our hearts as the blue-collar Conner family from Landford, Illinois. The television ratings for the premiere were fantastic, drawing more than 18 million viewers!

I am so greatful to the fans of the Roseanne show for giving it a good Premiere rating. You are all wonderful-here is to making America laugh & talk again! LOVE U — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 28, 2018

Roseanne revival premieres to massive ratings https://t.co/dz5JCZ0kvm — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 28, 2018

Here's how Central Florida reacted:

Roseanne rocks! Loved it. Funny. Attacked BOTH sides. Way to go @therealroseanne @RoseanneOnABC — Judy Greene (@jgkande) March 28, 2018

Finally, a Show for the Rest of America!... Roseanne Relaunch Stuns Nation: Pro-Trump, Patriotic, Prayerful... And BIGLY FUNNY https://t.co/iT31DXnz6d — David Parham (@fedxjetmech) March 28, 2018

So happy to see these ratings for Roseanne. If it’s even close to these ratings next week, I think ABC will renew it immediately. I expect The Middle to get a huge bump bc of it. — Marcus J. Davila (@TheWriter2009) March 28, 2018

I’m so freaking happy #Roseanne is back!! It’s like my childhood coming back.. now I just need I love Lucy.. Mary Tyler Moore show and dick van dyke to be rebooted.. maybe thats a lot to ask!! — bcol009 (@bcollings623) March 28, 2018

Really love the new #Roseanne. @therealroseanne is in great form! Funny as it was 20 years ago. — sandraeisenberg (@sandraeisenberg) March 28, 2018

Awesome show Roseanne!! It rocked like the old days!! Congratulations!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Marie (@MarieVolland1) March 28, 2018

#ROSEANNEloved the show,you are the queen of tv!! Love you Roseanne ❤❤❤❤❤❤ (I did miss Bev though) ❤ — debbell (@debbiebelloma) March 28, 2018

it still feels ooc that roseanne is a trump supporter now? buuuut they did a good job in lampooning both sides equally and keeping it topical. i got some faith knowing that sara gilbert's an executive producer. — Jasmine™ @ sleeeep (@anikiiyomi) March 28, 2018

But not everyone was laughing:

sucks that #Roseanne originally looked promising due to the nonbinary character but nope i guess they had to ruin it somehow — ᛖᛚᚠ 🏰⚔️ (@moonenby) March 28, 2018

It was like watching a bunch of #museum wax figures come to life in the new #Roseanne .It had little spark.#LaurieMetcalf and #JohnGoodman were actually quite good reprising their roles.Don`t redo all these series.Doesn`t work always.@KateySagal @ABC #comedy #television pic.twitter.com/Yyvewz0Mwh — ROBERT AUSTIN (@iamrobertaustin) March 28, 2018

