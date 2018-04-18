  • Central Florida remembers Barbara Bush

    Updated:

    Central Florida residents took to social media Tuesday to remember former first lady Barbara Bush. 

    Barbara Bush died Tuesday in her Houston home. She was 92. 

    A family statement Sunday had said she had decided to terminate medical treatment for assorted ailments and would seek comfort therapy instead.

    In his statement, former president George W. Bush calls his mother "a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions." He says his mother "kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end."
     

     

     

