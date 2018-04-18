Central Florida remembers Barbara Bush

Central Florida residents took to social media Tuesday to remember former first lady Barbara Bush.
Barbara Bush died Tuesday in her Houston home. She was 92.
A family statement Sunday had said she had decided to terminate medical treatment for assorted ailments and would seek comfort therapy instead.
In his statement, former president George W. Bush calls his mother "a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions." He says his mother "kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end."
Had pleasure of interviewing Barbara Bush twice. This was from 2000. Lovely and gracious lady. pic.twitter.com/mhg6sIUwbg— Martie Salt (@MSaltWFTV) April 17, 2018
Rest In Peace beautiful First Lady.... 🙏🏻 #Repost @WFTV— BrendaPrice (@BrendaRenePrice) April 18, 2018
Very Sorry for your loss.— Eugene Rosenquest (@ERosenquest) April 18, 2018
One of a kind woman.
You, your dad, your gramma or grandpa would have never accepted today’s GOP. It’s time to speak up against what your party has become, Barbara would be proud of you. Don’t stay silent.— Javier V Buit (@JavierV6213) April 18, 2018
God Rest Her Lively Soul.— Eugene Rosenquest (@ERosenquest) April 18, 2018
RIP Barbara Bush. You were an example of "Points of Life"— Laramy-K Optical (@LaramyK) April 18, 2018
Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, President George W. Bush, as he speaks on Social Security reform in Orlando, Fla., on March 18, 2005. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, President George W. Bush, as he speaks on Social Security reform in Orlando, Florida on March 18, 2005. /AP— Diane (@flawdanative) April 18, 2018
A strong Loving woman. My deepest condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/yOSKTSuUR6
