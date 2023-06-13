Central Florida Special Olympics athletes headed to Germany for World Games in Berlin

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Central Floridians are among the 15 Special Olympics Florida athletes and Unified Partners joining Team USA to compete in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

In all, the world games feature approximately 7,000 athletes and partners from 170 countries.

The Special Olympics Florida athletes include cyclists, tennis players, a basketball team, and one open-water swimmer. The Florida delegation also includes 38 coaches and 23 members who support team operations.

Maxwell “Max” Verduin is a cyclist from Orlando. He’s participated in the Special Olympics for a year and also does powerlifting.

This will be his first time attending the world games. A student at Pathways for Life Academy, Verduin says he trains every day by riding his bike, working out and eating healthy.

Also joining Team USA by way of Central Florida will be Saint Cloud resident Brandon Mailly along with his father and Unified partner Gerard “Jerry” Mailly.

Mailly will compete for Team USA in tennis but has also participated in bowling and softball in the past.

Brandon and his father have been involved with the Special Olympics for nearly four years.

The World Games run from June 17 to 25 and will be broadcast by ESPN.

Team USA supporters are invited to cheer for them online by adding their name and a message of encouragement to the team’s digital message board here, or by posting to social media with the hashtag #Cheer4USA.

For more information on the entire Special Olympics Team USA delegation, click here.

