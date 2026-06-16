Central Florida Zoo announces death of Willow the sloth after weeks of declining health

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens on Tuesday announced the death of Willow, a female sloth that had been receiving specialized care behind the scenes after arriving at the zoo earlier this year.

In a social media post, zoo officials said Willow’s health had steadily declined over the past several weeks despite daily care and ongoing medical treatments provided by the zoo’s Animal Care, Nutrition and Veterinary teams.

According to the zoo, veterinary staff consulted with experts through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and conducted a comprehensive quality-of-life assessment before making the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Willow.

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“It’s with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Willow,” the zoo said in its statement.

Willow was part of a group of sloths that arrived at the Central Florida Zoo on April 24.

Zoo officials said several of the animals were in critical condition when they arrived, while others were underweight and suffering from digestive issues.

The zoo noted that Willow exhibited digestive symptoms similar to those seen in some of the sloths that required critical treatment upon arrival.

The remaining sloths in the zoo’s care, Chewy, Dolce, Phantom, Blackberry, Hazel, Leeloo, Mojo Jojo and Pearl, continue to receive ongoing support and medical treatment as needed, according to officials.

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Zoo staff thanked the community for its continued support as they focus on the health and recovery of the surviving animals.

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