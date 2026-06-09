56 sloth deaths spur push for new Florida regulations

ORLANDO, Fla. — The deaths of 56 sloths linked to the failed Sloth World attraction are prompting calls for stronger oversight of the animals in Florida and could lead to broader discussions about how the state regulates exotic wildlife.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani is partnering with the Sloth Protection Alliance to advocate for changes she says are necessary to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“A lot of folks might not realize this, but sloths in Florida are treated the same as other class three permitted wildlife, like squirrels or raccoons,” Eskamani said.

According to Eskamani, nearly 98 percent of the sloths in the United States pass through Florida. She argues that current regulations do not provide sufficient safeguards to prevent another large-scale animal loss.

The recommendations being advanced by Eskamani and the Sloth Protection Alliance focus specifically on sloths but could have implications for the regulation of other exotic species.

“We are hopeful that our recommendations, if and when they become policy and are formalized by the Florida Wildlife Commission, could lead to more efforts to pursue precautions and stronger rules pertaining to other sensitive species,” Eskamani said.

The proposed reforms include a permanent ban on importing wild-caught sloths, mandatory mortality reporting, and reclassification of sloths into a more closely regulated category.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Channel 9 it has received the recommendations and is reviewing them.

Eskamani said she hopes proposed changes can be presented to the commission by August and considered for approval by December.

“I think we all have this expectation that the state of Florida would prioritize animal welfare, and that’s just not happening right now, clearly by the FWC,” Eskamani said.

Any regulatory changes would ultimately require action by FWC commissioners.

Until then, Eskamani said the conversation extends beyond sloths and raises broader questions about whether Florida’s oversight of exotic animals is sufficient.

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