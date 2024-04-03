Central Florida’s largest symphony orchestra holds a concert in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Central Florida Community Arts invites residents to experience the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra next month.

The concert will take place at Northland Church in Longwood on May 2 and 3.

The orchestra will present ‘Call of the Champions’, a unique combination of sports and music.

The written music captures the struggle, teamwork and victory people experience through sports.

The concert will feature three of John Williams’ famous Olympic themes, music from sports movies and original works.

Over 350 musicians comprise the largest community orchestra in the country.

The group is made up of local people from across Central Florida who gather once a week to make music.

