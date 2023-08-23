Central Florida’s real estate market complicated by high interest rates, price uncertainty

LONGWOOD, Fla. — It doesn’t matter if you are a buyer or a seller, the real estate market is a tough one to figure out.

Some say it’s neither a seller nor a buyer’s market.

Channel 9 spoke to real estate experts about the key to making a housing deal right now.

Read: Has our housing market peaked? These local Realtors say so

The current mortgage rate is approaching 7.5%.

This means that the $400,000 home that could have been bought a couple of years back would carry a mortgage about $400 more expensive today.

Read: Big deal: Still-new Seminole County apartments sell for $90M

Currently, 80% of U.S. homes have a mortgage under 5%, and 60% percent of those homes are under 4%.

The current market makes for savvy buyers.

Read: Disney makes new move related to $350M+ affordable housing community in Horizon West

For large and older homes, the pricing can be even more complicated.

See the full report in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group