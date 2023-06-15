Disney makes new move related to $350M+ affordable housing community in Horizon West

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A rezoning request related to Walt Disney World’s plans to build an affordable housing community has surfaced in Orange County, suggesting the project — scheduled to open in 2026 — is ramping up.

Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), is the applicant for a June 13 request to rezone 114 acres to planned development to make way for the apartment community, which is expected to have about 1,400 housing units.

The move follows Disney’s announcement in November that Camden, NJ-based The Michaels Organization will be the developer for the project on its behalf, as well as its April announcement of a construction timeline and increase from 1,300 units to 1,400.

