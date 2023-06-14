I-Drive leaders, Orange County reach agreement on design for $30 mil pedestrian bridge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

International Drive businesspeople and Orange County staff have decided on a design for the envisioned pedestrian bridge that will provide tourists a safer way to cross the I-Drive/Sand Lake Road intersection in Orlando.

The group met for the final time on June 12 to vote on a bridge design concept before seeking public feedback and county approvals.

Two designs were considered that were semi-intersecting “C” shapes with design aspects to help make the bridge an iconic structure — something often said during the I-Drive bridge meetings, which started last August.

